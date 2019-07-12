China press: PBOC rate cut cannot be rule out - Global Times

With the Fed looking to cut rates despite low unemployment, China may take pro-active snd pre-emptive measures like granting loans at lower rates to small and medium-sized enterprises. The possibility of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cutting its benchmark interest rate cannot be ruled out as well, according to a commentary piece by Global Times, an English-language Chinese newspaper under the People's Daily.

The report also says that it is highly unusual for the Fed to lower interest rates at a time when the economy has been growing quickly and unemployment is low.