China Press: PBOC adviser Fan sees stronger Yuan vs USD

Bloomberg reported a piece from the China Daily earlier on the day, quoting comments on the Chinese currency from Fan Gang, An advisor to the Monetary Policy Committee of the People's Bank of China.

Key Headlines:

The recent yuan fall was a reasonable response to stronger USD after Trump's election win & fed rate hike

Expects China eco growth to be about twice as fast the US in coming years, inflation unlikely to be higher

US national debt could soar if Trump honours his spending promises

So yuan to become stronger against USD in future