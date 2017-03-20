China Premier Li – will open up services, manufacturing & mining sectors

China Premier Li – will open up services, manufacturing & mining sectorsBy Omkar Godbole
The report from the official Xinhua news agency says Premier Li is planning to open its services, manufacturing and mining industries to foreigners.
Li said China will streamline administrative procedures for foreign investments and ensure a level playing field for companies registered in the country. Foreign-funded firms will be allowed to issue bonds and take part in the national science, technological programs and infrastructure projects.