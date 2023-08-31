China: PMIs suggest a silver lining in weak growth – Commerzbank

“The weak labor market outlook does not bode well for the economic recovery. The employment component for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing remained visibly below the 50-neutral mark at 48.0 and 46.8, respectively.”

“Services, which have been key to China’s post-pandemic recovery, lost further steam. It was dragged by the services component which fell to 50.5 from 51.5 previously. However, the construction component picked up notably to 53.8 from 51.2 prior. This likely reflects stronger infrastructure investment as the government has put greater efforts in supporting growth, albeit in a targeted manner.”

“While today’s official PMIs suggest China’s economy has continued to lose momentum, the underlying trends were mixed. The PMI components suggest production improved more visibly to 51.9 from 50.2 previously. New orders returned to expansionary territory at 50.2. The improvement was likely driven by domestic demand as new export orders have remained very weak at 46.7 in August.”

Tommy Wu, Senior Economist at Commerzbank, offers a brief analysis of the official Chinese PMIs released this Thursday, which showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector rebounded a bit in August, albeit remained in contraction territory for the fifth straight month. Furthermore, the growth in the non-manufacturing sector eased more than anticipated and did little to ease concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.