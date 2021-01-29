China has toughened its language towards Taiwan

After China said earlier in the week that it will conduct military exercises in the South China Sea, just days after Beijing bristled at a US aircraft carrier group's entry into the disputed waters, the nation has now toughened its language towards Taiwan.
Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, reported multiple Chinese fighter jets and bombers entering its southwestern air defence identification zone last weekend, prompting Washington to urge Beijing to stop pressuring Taiwan, Reuters reports.
Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian states that “the military activities carried out by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait are necessary actions to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty and security.
“They are a solemn response to external interference and provocations by ‘Taiwan independence’ forces,” he added.
Wu said a “handful” of people in Taiwan were seeking the island’s independence.
“We warn those ‘Taiwan independence’ elements: those who play with fire will burn themselves, and ‘Taiwan independence’ means war,” he added.
Meanwhile, the nation has complained that the United States frequently sends aircraft and vessels into the South China Sea, through which trillion dollars in trade flow every year, to "flex its muscles".
This was in response to the US carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt that had entered the South China Sea on Saturday, a move of which is said to promote "freedom of the seas," the US military said.
Markets are keeping an eye on the developments but there are hopes in efforts in a new US administration under Joe Biden.
A former Chinese vice-premier urged the newly inaugurated United States President Joe Biden to “meet China halfway” to rebuild trust and restart dialogue to ease the “unprecedented predicament” of strained relations between the major powers.
Additionally, Zeng Peiyan, who served as vice-premier from 2003 to 2008 before becoming a top economic policy adviser in Beijing, spoke at the Hong Kong forum “US-China Relations: The Way Forward” on Tuesday and said that the two sides needed to work to abolish trade tariffs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops towards 0.7650 as risk-aversion lifts US dollar
AUD/USD extends the drop towards 0.7650 amid US-China tensions and discouraging Novavax vaccine news. The risk-off market profile has knocked-off the S&P 500 futures, lifting the demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold looks for fresh direction to break the choppy range around $1,840
Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low of $1,839.68. Brokers’ restrictions on retail trading, China tensions weigh on risks amid economic fears. Vaccine hopes, stimulus expectations and light calendar fail to entertain traders.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Ripple buyers confront short-term key SMA to regain 0.2700
XRP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high. The altcoin refreshes intraday top while extending the recovery moves from a swing low of 0.2440 marked on Wednesday. Multiple resistance lines stand tall to challenge bulls.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and approaches the key hurdle in the 91.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.