"October and November data suggests that economic growth momentum accelerated from Q3. The authorities have shown confidence recently in meeting this year’s annual growth target of around 5%. The Politburo meeting and Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) set a pro-growth policy stance for 2025, with a wider fiscal deficit and looser monetary policy. We maintain our 2025 growth forecast at 4.5%, as we expect stimulus to partially offset higher tariffs."

"Fixed asset investment (FAI) grew 3.3% y/y in 11M-2024, 0.1ppt slower than in 10M-2024, dragged down mainly by real estate investment (-10.4% y/y in 11M-2024). Commodity retail sales growth normalised to 2.8% y/y from 5% in October after a boost due to the early start of the online shopping festival and the National Day holidays. The surveyed unemployment rate stayed at 5% for a second straight month."

"Real activity performance was mixed in November, with production activity still resilient while retail sales and investment growth moderated after a spike in October. Industrial production (IP) growth picked up 0.1ppt to 5.4% y/y in November, versus the Q3 average of 5%. Services production index growth eased 0.2ppt m/m to 6.1% in November, compared with the Q3 average of 4.8%. We estimate that monthly GDP growth stayed above 5% y/y for another month."

IP growth picked up partly due to base effect; FAI and retail sales growth normalised from October jump. Housing demand may have improved, with positive developments in new home sales and home prices. 2024 growth target is likely to be achieved; we maintain our 2025 growth forecast at 4.5%, Standard Chartered's economists Hunter Chan and Shuang Ding note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.