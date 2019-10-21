Analysts at the Royal Bank of Scotland note that China’s gradual slowdown continued in Q3 with GDP rising 6%y/y, the slowest pace since at least the early 1990s.

Key Quotes

“Tariffs are biting (exports fell 3.2% in September) but there’s a squeeze at home, too. Relatively tight credit conditions are keeping investment subdued. Meanwhile consumers are feeling the pinch. Inflation notched up to 3% last month (it was just 1.7% back in January). A bout of African swine fever has pushed pork inflation to almost 70%! To cap it off the IMF downgraded the country’s growth forecast for 2020 to 5.8% from 6%. The gradual slowdown looks set to roll on.”