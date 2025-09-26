The offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) was relatively stable on Monday near 7.14 against the US Dollar (USD). Investors remain cautious ahead of Tuesday's publication at 01:30 GMT of the official Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), as well as the RatingDog PMI at 01:45 GMT, released by Caixin Insight Group and S&P Global, formerly Caixin PMI and newly renamed RatingDog PMI.
These data, closely followed by the forex market, will provide an updated overview of China's manufacturing and services dynamics at a time when the economy continues to suffer from weak domestic demand and persistent trade tensions.
Fragile manufacturing, contrasting services
In August, the official NBS Manufacturing PMI recovered slightly to 49.4, but remained in contraction for a fifth consecutive month.
"Factory activity remains fragile, despite a recovery in production thanks to the extension of the Sino-American tariff truce", recalled the National Bureau of Statistics of China in its monthly report.
New orders (49.5) rose only slightly, while exports continued to decline (47.2), a sign of persistent weakness in global demand.
On the Non-Manufacturing front, the NBS index stood at 50.3, signalling a modest expansion after eight months of volatility.
However, surveys diverge. The RatingDog Services PMI jumped to 53 in August, its strongest growth since May 2024, buoyed by a recovery in tourism and export services.
As Lundgreen explains, "this divergence reflects different methodologies: the NBS heavily integrates real estate and retailing, sectors that are still struggling, while RatingDog better captures the momentum linked to leisure and travel".
On the industrial front, the RatingDog Manufacturing PMI stood at 50.5, back in the expansion zone for the first time since the spring. The improvement stemmed from a revival in domestic orders and an easing of the decline in exports. However, employment remained depressed, and companies continued to cut staff numbers out of an abundance of caution.
With the September figures approaching, the consensus forecast is for an NBS Manufacturing PMI at 49.6 and a RatingDog Manufacturing PMI at 50.3. The markets will be watching for any signs of acceleration or, on the contrary, of loss of momentum, in a context marked by weak bank credit, sluggish real estate and margins still under pressure from deflation.
Technical analysis of USD/CNH: Key test for the rebound
USD/CNH 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet.
The USD/CNH pair broke upward through its descending resistance line at 7.1380 on Thursday, but now faces new resistance at 7.1500, a level that has acted as both support and resistance in the past.
It will, therefore, be necessary to break above this threshold before considering a more solid bullish recovery, with potential targets at 7.1700 and 7.1900 thereafter.
On the downside, the first support comes at 7.1355, where the downtrend line currently lies. Below this, USD/CNH could test the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently at 7.1208.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1680 on US PCE
EUR/USD keeps its bid bias unchanged on Friday, gathering extra pace following the knee-jerk in the Greenback. The US Dollar loses further ground at the end of the week despite US inflation tracked by the PCE coming in on a firm tone in August.
GBP/USD bounces to 1.3380 post-PCE data
GBP/USD regains composure and reverses two consecutive daily pullbacks on Friday. Indeed, Cable’s recovery comes on the back of the slight selling bias hurting the US Dollar following the release of US PCE data.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $3,750
Gold adds to Thursday’s optimism around the $3,750 zone per troy ounce on Friday. The move higher in the precious metal comes in response to a tepid retracement in the US Dollar, declining US yields across the curve and sticky US PCE readings in August.
US core PCE inflation set to hold steady in August to confirm Federal Reserve cautious stance
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.