Outflows of direct investment by foreign investors exceeded inflows in 2Q24 by a record USD 14.80 bn, the second time of such net outflows since data started in 1998, UOB Group economist Ho Woei Chen notes.
Net direct investment outflows in 2Q24
“China’s FDI inflows have weakened further in 2Q24. The net direct investment liabilities on the balance of payments (BOP) showed a record outflow. FDI reported by MOFCOM which only includes new FDI inflows also fell to its lowest since 3Q17.”
“China has remained the largest recipient of global FDI in 2023, after the US and ASEAN. The recent data from SAFE and MOFCOM suggests that China faces the prospects of a sharper slowdown in FDI inflows this year due to the ongoing trade tensions and its growth moderation.”
“The scaling down of FDI and the shift of some manufacturing operations overseas will inevitably weigh on the domestic job creation and growth prospects over the medium to long term. Thus, more efforts will be needed to promote private consumption as another growth driver.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.6600 as risk appetite rules
The AUD/USD pair holds on to recent gains and trades above the 0.6600 mark as encouraging US data boosted the mood. RBA Governor Michele Bullock due to testify before Congress.
EUR/USD settles below 1.1000 after upbeat US news
Optimism was not enough to support the Euro. Better-than-anticipated US data spurred risk appetite and sent Wall Street higher. EUR/USD however, dipped to 1.0950, bouncing just modestly amid modest USD demand.
Gold holds on to modest gains above $2,450
Gold trades in positive territory above $2,450 in the American session on Thursday after dropping toward $2,430 with the immediate reaction to the stronger-than-forecast US data. The benchmark 10-year US yield is up more than 2% on the day above 3.9%, capping XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum's supply rises by over 210,000 ETH amid Vitalik Buterin's charity donation
Ethereum (ETH) is down 0.7% on Thursday following three consecutive days of net inflows across ETH ETFs. Meanwhile, ETH's annual inflation rate has continued trending upward amid signs of a potential bullish reversal.
Dollar and risk appetite rise on upbeat data
Weak macro data in early August triggered a simultaneous sell-off in equities and the dollar on fears of an economic meltdown. Over the past ten days, however, several important statistical releases have changed expectations.