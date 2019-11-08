China: Exports stabilise but uncertainty clouds yuan – ING

Iris Pang, economist at ING, notes that China’s exports contracted 0.9% year-on-year in October after contracting 3.2%YoY in the previous month.

Key Quotes

“Some export items experienced clear growth on a monthly basis, for example, automatic data processing parts and products (+14%MoM). This could be a result of increased smartphone orders. But exports may contract again in November and December, as exports for Western holidays will have already been shipped.”

“Imports contracted 6.4%YoY in October after an 8.3%YoY contraction in September.”

“The market has reacted positively to the news about a potential phase one deal, especially the possible rollback of tariffs imposed in September on $112 billion of goods.”

“We think USD/CNY will reflect these uncertainties once the market realises that the phase one deal is not a one-way bet.”