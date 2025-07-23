China developer survey: Tier 3 cities left behind – Standard Chartered

"While credit conditions remain favourable, the proportion of respondents expecting further easing declined from H1. Off-balance-sheet lending became more difficult in H1 and could become harder in H2. Meanwhile, bond financing may turn easier in H2. Policy expectations remain high among developers. 30% of our surveyed developers have been contacted by acquirers and started the unsold home acquisition process."

"On the supply side, only developers in Tier 1 cities plan to increase new starts and construction area in H2. Land acquisition appetite weakened across city tiers mainly due to financial constraints. On the demand side, 60% of surveyed developers in Tier 1 and 2 cities expect an increase in sales in H2, supported by upgrading demand and policy measures. While new home price expectations remain positive among Tier 1 and 2 city developers, nearly 70% of all respondents expect secondary-market home prices to fall. Months of inventory (inventory/sales) remained stable in H1; however, developers see slower destocking in H2."

"Our proprietary semi-annual China Developers Sentiment Index (CDSI) edged down to 48.7 in H2, after registering a seven-year high of 55.3 in H1. The survey indicated a greater divergence in developer expectations between higher-tier and lower-tier cities. The headline CDSI for Tier 1 cities jumped to 72 and that for Tier 2 cities stayed high at 57.9. Meanwhile, the CDSI for Tier 3 cities slumped to a three-year low of 35.9 on expectations of falling sales, prices and construction activity."

CDSI retreated to 48.7 in H2 mainly due to a sharp sentiment deterioration in Tier 3 cities. Developers in Tier 1 and 2 cities remain optimistic on sales and new home prices in these cities in H2. Policy easing expectations stay strong, while financing conditions remain favourable, Standard Chartered's economists report.

