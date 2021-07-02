China: Credit growth loses momentum – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, reviews the recent results from the credit growth in China.
Key Quotes
“China’s credit impulse has peaked in 3Q2020, which is naturally a concern as this implies a moderation in its economic activities. We estimate that the credit impulse will slip into the negative in late-2021, the first time since 2H2018. This is expected to coincide with a downturn in China’s business cycle.”
“Given the changing economic structure, we think there is room for an improvement in credit efficiency which means economic growth may not necessarily be significantly crimped as a result of slower credit expansion. For instance, the increased allocation of credit to the services sector compared to the industrial sector which is prone to overcapacity and inefficiency could improve the growth outlook in the medium to long term.”
“In the short-term, we believe there could also be further positivity to the outlook into 2022, fueled by the long-awaited reopening of international borders while sustained external demand could soften the impact of less expansionary domestic policies. We maintain our forecast for China’s GDP growth to moderate to 8.0% y/y in 2Q21 from 18.3% y/y in 1Q21 with our full-year growth projection at 9.1%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits news lows ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at the lowest since April. The dollar is gaining ground ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 690,000 jobs. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 ahead of US job figures
GBP/USD prints losses for the seventh straight day. The US dollar stands strong after mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. Sterling is under pressure due to the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant.
XAU/USD approaches key $1790 resistance ahead of NFP
Gold heads towards $1800 as markets remain cautiously optimistic. Gold awaits NFP to confirm the bullish reversal despite Fed’s hawkish turn.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
June's Nonfarm Payrolls figures could fall short of elevated expectations once again. Fed Chair Powell created high expectations, which will be hard to be met. NFP could trigger a reversal of dollar gains.