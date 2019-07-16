China: Credit data highlights need for further easing - Westpac

Elliot Clarke, analyst at Westpac, suggests that the China’s latest credit data has highlighted that further easing is necessary while private investment a significant concern.
Key Quotes
“Over the past year, Chinese authorities have sought to accelerate the economy by increasing credit availability and lowering its cost. Consequent growth in credit has however been slow in coming.”
“In part this is due to the circumstances that China currently finds itself in, with corporate demand for credit restricted by persistent uncertainty over US trade relations as well as softer global growth.”
“In addition to these macro-demand factors however, anecdotes suggest the supply of credit is also still an issue for business.”
“Small and medium private firms won’t be able to access capital markets anytime soon, and more work needs to be done before the quality of lending by shadow banking agents can be relied upon. Hence improved access to credit for small and medium-sized enterprise will have to rely on the banks. Further targeted easing by authorities is therefore a necessity, as are broader liquidity measures to reduce the overall cost of credit.”
“The bright spot for the short-term however is that, with local-government issuance having accelerated in 2019, infrastructure activity will continue to build in the second half. This activity will provide enduring support for aggregate growth and incomes amid uncertainty, and hopefully elicit a response from public and private corporates in time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide, nears the 1.1200 figure
The shared currency is suffering from speculation the ECB will steepen easing and German Business Sentiment falling by more-than-anticipated. Upbeat US Retail Sales sent the pair further down toward the 1.1200 figure.
GBP/USD collapsed to fresh 2019 lows
Robust employment data fell short of supporting the Pound, badly hurt from mounting fears about a hard-Brexit, after PM’s candidates, Johnson and Hunt said that the Irish backstop is “dead” and would seek for a new daily, something the EU is not willing to do.
USD/JPY: risk sentiment skews the pair to the downside
Political and economic turmoil in Europe weighed on the market’s sentiment. US Retail Sales seen posting a modest advance in June. USD/JPY to resume its decline if the 107.70 support gives up.
Gold keeps the red near $1410 level ahead of Powell’s speech
Gold finally broke down of its consolidative trading range and tumbled to fresh session lows, below $1410 level during the early North-American session.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range ahead of US data/Powell
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.