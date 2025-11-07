China confirms suspension of rare earth export measures announced in October
China confirms on Friday that it will suspend the measures relating to curbs on rare earth exports that were announced on October 9. And, they also reaffirm that this suspension is part of the trade truce agreement with Washington that was agreed recently.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.02%
|0.29%
|0.28%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|0.33%
|0.19%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|0.28%
|0.27%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.31%
|0.18%
|GBP
|-0.29%
|-0.28%
|-0.06%
|-0.31%
|-0.34%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|-0.28%
|-0.27%
|0.06%
|-0.21%
|-0.28%
|0.09%
|-0.04%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.31%
|0.21%
|-0.06%
|0.30%
|0.18%
|AUD
|0.05%
|0.07%
|0.34%
|0.28%
|0.06%
|0.39%
|0.24%
|NZD
|-0.33%
|-0.31%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.30%
|-0.39%
|-0.14%
|CHF
|-0.19%
|-0.18%
|0.10%
|0.04%
|-0.18%
|-0.24%
|0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.