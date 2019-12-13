China concerned about US' hard targets of agricultural purchases – CNBC

"China has concerns regarding hard targets the US Is pushing for in terms of agricultural purchases," CNBC's Eunice Yoon reported on Friday citing a source familiar with China's stance.

The initial market reaction to this development caused the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which was last down 0.9% on the day, to extend its slide. Furthermore, the S&P 500 futures erased a large portion of earlier gains and were still up 0.2% ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.

"China has committed to buying $40 billion in agricultural products. President Donald Trump, however, wanted a number closer to $50 billion," the CNBC's article further read.