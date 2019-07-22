China CommerceMin: China reports stable H1 consumption growth - Xinhua

According to the Chinese Commerce Ministry, the country’s domestic consumer market was generally stable in the first half of 2019, and is expected to post steady growth in H2, Xinhua News agency reports.
Key Highlights:
“Basic living consumption prospered, with retail sales of daily necessities and beverages per unit above quota in H1 increased by 14.1 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively,
Service consumption registered stable development, with the revenue of the country's catering industry rising 9.4 percent year on year. Service consumption accounted for 49.4 percent of consumers final expenditure, up 0.6 percentage points from a year ago, according to the ministry.
In H1 2019, online retail sales reported fast growth, with the online retail sales of physical commodities up 21.6 percent, accounting for 19.6 percent of that of the social consumer goods, the MOC reported.
The country's consumer price saw mild increase, with the consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, up 2.2 percent year on year in H1.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Gradually declines to revisit short-term rising support-line
21-DMA limits near-term EUR/USD upside, highlights 4-week old support-line for sellers. Steady RSI and sustained trading below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement favor declines.
GBP/USD benefits from Brexit positive headlines, political uncertainty caps the rally
With the Brexit positive news making the rounds during the weekend, the GBP/USD pair is on the bids around 1.2510 amid initial Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY consolidates gains below 108.00 amid risk-off in Asian equities
Having failed to sustain the early gains above the 108 handle, USD/JPY consolidates in a tight range just below the last amid risk-off action in the Asian equities and Abe's victory. Escalating Gulf tensions and a likely smaller Fed rate cut weigh down on the sentiment.
Gold prices consolidated just above a key support of $1,420
Gold prices are hanging in the balance of geopolitics and the Federal Reserve. Markets are pricing in and out of a 50 basis point cut. All eyes are on Fed next week following GDP this week along with geopolitical noise.
Something has spooked the Fed
We wish we knew what it is. Wild talk of the US joining Japan and Europe with zero or negative return on the 10-year is or should be very frightening.