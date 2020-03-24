China cites Hubei has 1 additional COVID-19 March 23.
- 74/78 new cases march 23 are imported.
Mainland China reports 78 new COVID-19 cases on March 23 (vs 39 on March 22); total cases hits 81,171.
- Reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths on Mar 23 (vs 9 on Mar 22).
Market implications
Cases have ticked up which does do not bode well for risk appetite and anyone out there trying to catch falling knives in the stock markets.
