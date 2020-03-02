China Beige Book: Coronavirus epidemic to lead to a contraction in Q1 GDP

China Beige Book, a survey of more than 1,400 Chinese companies conducted in February, showed on Monday, the coronavirus epidemic has hit China's major industries and will lead to a contraction in GDP in the first quarter.
Key findings
31% of CEOs saying that their company is still suspended for companies that have resumed work, 32% have employees working from home and 7% of employees waiting to return to work at work.
Only one-third of Chinese companies have resumed work.
First time in seven years that all data are negative and revenue, profits, orders and production are all in "free fall."
About 40% of companies’ sales have fallen by more than 10% each major economic sector is contracting.
Leland Miller, CEO of China Beige Book noted: "The situation in (China) is much more serious than what the media have reported.”
Market reaction
With the risk recovery gathering momentum in Asia, the region’s equities are bouncing back while S&P 500 futures are up almost 1%. USD/JPY extends the bounce from 107.25 beyond 108.00 while the Aussie holds the recovery gains well above the 0.65 handle.
The improvement in the risk sentiment could be likely associated to the increased expectation of a global stimulus by major central banks, which is seen as a coordinated effort to battle the negative economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Bulls looks to test 108.50 amid risk rebound
USD/JPY extends the recovery gains towards 108.50 as Asian equities stage a solid comeback in tandem with S&P 500 futures. BOJ's Kuroda assured ample liquidity for markets, inviting offers for the anti-risk yen. Sustained risk recovery looks likely amid hopes of a global stimulus.
AUD/USD extends bounce towards 0.6550 amid risk recovery
Having closed the bearish opening gap, AUD/USD extends its recovery mode intact above 0.6500 from a new decade low despite terrible China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI and Australian Operating Profits data. The AUD is drawing bids amid signs of risk recovery in the equity markets.
WTI retraces coronavirus-led losses to cross $46.00, eyes on OPEC meet
Following its drop to the lowest since December 2018, WTI recovers more than 2.0% while taking the bids to $46.25 during the early Monday. The oil benchmark earlier declined amid market consensus of demand depletion due to the coronavirus.
Gold: Off session highs, inverted hammer on 1H
Gold has pulled back to $1,594 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,606 at 01:25 GMT. The pullback in the safe-haven metal could be associated with the risk recovery in the equity markets and could be extended further, as bearish signs have emerged on the hourly (1H) chart.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.