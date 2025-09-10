"China’s economy has slowed since the start of 3Q25, prompting calls for the PBOC to cut interest rates as early as this month after the Fed resumes its easing at the Sep FOMC (16/17 Sep). However, the rally in China’s stock markets may reduce the enthusiasm for near-term easing. Following the 10-bps rate cut in May and the latest loan interest subsidy policy in Aug, we only expect a 10-bps rate cut in 4Q25, with the 7-day reverse repo, 1-year LPR and 5-year LPR to end the year at 1.30%, 2.90% and 3.40%, respectively. We also see prospect of a further 50-bps cut to the RRR."

"We maintain our forecast for 2025 CPI at -0.2% (Jan-Aug: -0.1%), with a recovery to around 0.9% in 2026. For PPI, our forecast stands at -2.7% for 2025 (Jan-Aug: -2.9%) while we expect the contraction to narrow to -0.8% next year."

"The CPI decline was due to a steeper drop in food prices as a higher base of comparison kicked in and the m/m increase of 0.5% was lower than the seasonal level. Meanwhile, the PPI deflation narrowed to -2.9% y/y in Aug, in line with expectation as it entered the 35th consecutive month of y/y contraction."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.