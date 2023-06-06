China and US had a frank, constructive and fruitful communication

Citing Chinese state media, Reuters reported on Tuesday, China's Vice Foreign Minister and a senior US State Department official had a frank, constructive and fruitful communication on promoting Sino-US relations and properly managing differences.
“China stated its solemn position on Taiwan,” Reuters reported, adding that “both sides agreed to maintain communication.”
Market reaction
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is confined within a 15 pips narrow range above 0.6600, awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rates decision.
