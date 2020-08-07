Russia and China are reducing their dependence on the US dollar as a medium of exchange in bilateral trade - a development some experts say could lead to a "financial alliance" between the, as noted by the Nikkei Asian Review.

In the first quarter of 2020, the dollar's share of trade between Russia and China fell below 50% for the first time on record.

The greenback was used for only 46% of settlements between the two countries.

The euro made up an all-time high of 30%, while their national currencies accounted for 24%, also a new high.