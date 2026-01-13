Chiefs of global central bankers: Shows support for Fed's Powell

During the European trading session on Tuesday, chiefs of many of the world's major central banks issued a joint statement in support of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell after the Trump administration threatened him with a criminal indictment.

Collective remarks from heads of the ECB, BoE, and nine other institutions

We stand in full solidarity with the Fed System and its Chair Jerome H. Powell.



The independence of central banks is a cornerstone of price, financial and economic stability in the interest of the citizens that we serve.



The US administration's criminal probe is formally about the renovation of the Fed's headquarters but Powell called it a "pretext" to win presidential influence over interest rates.

Market reaction

There seems to be a slight positive impact of news on the US Dollar (USD). As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) trades marginally higher to near 98.95.