CHF/JPY Price Analysis: Tug of war between risk-off currencies at 38.2% Fib

- CHF/JPY bears and bulls in a tug of war at a critically pivotal point on the 4HR chart.
- We are now at a crossroads and its do or die for the bears.
CHF/JPY is at a crossroads which has left conflicting pin-bars on the 4-hour charts.
The price action has been in favour of the bears on a weekly and daily outlook and there are just a few developments left in the near term charts that will call the seal for a convincing short playbook.
Starting with the weekly chart, we can see that the resistance has been tough for many weeks and price has been rejected multiple times.
On the daily, we see that a head and shoulders pattern was completed:
The bears broke the support structure of the H&S and on a retest, if the old support holds, the runway will be open to the next structure.
Moving down to the four-hour tie frame, we are now at a crossroads and its do or die for the bears.
The 38.2% Fibonacci was a milestone from where bulls will look for a hold of support here seeking a break of the next structure to the upside.
However, committed bears will be looking for a discount at this juncture, stocking up for the next impulse to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
