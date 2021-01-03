CHF/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls looking for break of 117 level

- CHF/JPY is on the verge of a bullish continuation.
- Monthly, weekly and daily charts align for upside extension.
CHF/JPY is in a bullish environment on the lower time frames which coincide with a confluence of market structure from a longer-term perspective.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the sangam of the market across the longer-term time frames.
Monthly chart
Weekly chart
Daily chart
As illustrated across the monthly, weekly and daily charts, the price is in the throes of an upside extension of the broader bullish trend.
Zooming down to the daily chart, a target of 117.50 has been established in the use of a -0.272% Fibonacci retracement of the daily correction from bottom to top.
If the price were to extend much higher from here, then an additional layer of conviction will be drawn from a reverse head and shoulders which is a bullish chart pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
