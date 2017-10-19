Chancellor Merkel was hitting the wires: "Absolutely no doubt' good Brexit conclusion possible"By Ross J Burland
Germany Chancellor Merkel was hitting the wires and she said that UK PM May’s Brexit stance insufficient at this point
- Merkel: "Absolutely no doubt' good Brexit conclusion possible"
- Merkel: “Zero indication” that Brexit talks won’t succeed"
- Times reports: "David Davis draws up plans for no deal on Brexit talks. Mr Davis described leaving the EU without a deal as a very distant possibility. However, as the Time's reported, he said that the government was preparing for 'no-deal' as an insurance policy and added that it did not intend to pursue the option. Whitehall sources said that Mr Davis was not going to accentuate the positives of a no-deal scenario unnecessarily in his presentation to the cabinet."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.