CFTC Positioning Report: GBP net shorts in multi-month lows

These are the main highlights of the latest CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on November 5th:
- Speculators kept trimming gross shorts in the Sterling, taking net shorts to the lowest level since late May. Shrinking odds for a ‘no deal’ Brexit in tandem with rising speculations that PM B.Johnson could clinch a majority win in the December elections have been bolstering the upside momentum around the quid.
- JPY net shorts increased to levels last seen in June, always on the back of the recent improvement in the US-China trade scenario and the perceived likelihood that the ‘Phase One’ deal could be signed anytime soon.
- AUD saw an important uptick in gross longs, dragging the net shorts to the lowest level since the mid-June 2018. Upbeat news from the US-China scenario coupled with the expected ‘wait-and-see’ mode from the RBA gave much-needed oxygen to the Aussie Dollar during last week.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD runs through 1.2850 on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading at daily highs above 1.2860 price zone, despite UK GDP missed expectations with an increase of only 0.3% QoQ. Comments from UK's Javid saying "fundamentals strong," and other's from Nigel Farage, supporting Conservatives, underpinned Pound.
USD/JPY: risk aversion helping the JPY
Japanese data came in below expected, providing additional signs of economic disruption. Mounting tensions between the US and China hurting the market’s mood. USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, bearish case firmer once below 108.90.
Gold, Silver Prices News: bounce off multi-week lows
The resurgence of trade concerns have been sustaining the risk-off sentiment since the beginning of the week, helping the ounce troy of the yellow metal to rebound from last week’s lows near $1,455.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.