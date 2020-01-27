CFTC Positioning Report: EUR net shorts dropped to multi-month lows

These are the main highlights from the latest CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on January 21st.
- Speculators dragged the net shorts in EUR to the lowest level since early August 2019 at more than 47K contracts. Renewed optimism on the region’s fundamentals and the perception that the ECB will remain ‘on hold’ in the next months have been supporting the single currency as of late.
- Net shorts in AUD continued to retreat, reaching the lowest level since mid-June 2018, always on the back of the upbeat sentiment following the US-China trade agreement (‘Phase 1’) and also supported by positive results from the domestic docket.
- CHF moved to the positive territory for the first time since late December 2016. The speculative community is now long the Swiss franc after Switzerland has returned to the FX monitoring list elaborated by the US Treasury.
EUR/USD near 2020 lows on risk-aversion, dismal German data
A worse than expected German IFO survey for January and exacerbated fears of a global outbreak of the coronavirus have sent investors in search for safety, weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.3100
The GBP/USD pair retreats after hitting 1.3105, amid scarce demand for high-yielding assets in a risk-averse environment, looming Brexit.
Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt
The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.
WTI slumps to three-month low near $52 on China coronavirus contagion
The selling pressure around WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains unabated so far this Monday, as the price crashed nearly 4% to $52.19 in the last hour, having reached the lowest levels since early October.
USD/JPY now seems to have stabilized near 109.00 mark
USD/JPY opened with a bearish gap and dropped to three-week lows. Concerns over the coronavirus benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status. Extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts helped rebound from lows.