CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp shares soar more than 30% on vaccine optimism

- Carnival Corp stocks are up more than 30% on Monday.
- CCL touched its highest level since early June near $20.
- Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective.
Major equity indexes in the US jumped to fresh all-time highs after the opening bell on Monday as Pfizer's latest report on its experimental coronavirus vaccine revived optimism for an effective treatment.
Pfizer announced on Monday that the vaccine they have been developing with BioNTech was "more than 90%" effective in phase three clinical study, citing results from an external and independent Data Monitoring Committee.
NYSE: CCL
Major cruise liner shares, which suffered heavy losses during the first months of the coronavirus crisis, are posting impressive gains at the start of the week. Carnival Corp (CCL: NYSE) shares are leading the rally, gaining 32.4% on a daily basis at $18.30. Earlier in the session, CCL touched its highest level since early June at $19.86.
Reflecting the impressive performance of the cruise industry, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares are up 30% and 25%, respectively.
In late March, Carnival Corp announced that it has decided to suspend CCL stock dividend and repurchase with an aim to improve liquidity while having its operations halted due to the outbreak. The company also noted that it expects to register a net loss in the fiscal year ending November 30th.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.18 as dollar surges with yields
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.28 as US yields surge. Earlier, the pair hit a high above 1.19 following Pfizer's announcement of significant success in developing a covid vaccine The fallout from the US elections is watched.
GBP/USD trades above 1.31 amid vaccine hopes, Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is off the highs as the dollar recovers alongside yields. Pfizer said its coronavirus vaccine has proved 90% efficient in preventing infections. The UK has pre-ordered around 40 million doses. Brexit talks are also eyed.
XAU/USD unable to find support, drops to test September lows near $1850
Gold is falling sharply on Monday amid risk appetite following the report that Pfizer’s vaccine was more than 90% effective. The yellow is down by almost 5% trading at the lowest since late September.
Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun
Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts. Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization. The stock market rally may have considerable room to run.
WTI jumps to three-week tops, above mid-$40.00s on COVID vaccine news
WTI futures witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday and surged to near three-week tops, around the $40.65-70 region during the mid-European session.