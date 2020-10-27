CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp has three reasons to continue cruising into the abyss

- Coronavirus cases are rising in Europe and the US.
- A probable Biden victory is unlikely to prioritize the cruise industry.
- The "herd immunity" theory has been shattered by a new study.
Cruising to nowhere – that seems to be the grim reality for Carnival Corp and also its peers. While the Miami-based firm may have an advantage over its peers, the whole sector is suffering from three adverse development that may cause NYSE: CCL to sink.
1) Covid concerns: Recent statistics from Europe and the US paint a grim picture. The seven-day rolling average of American infections has hit a new record near 70,000. Hospitalizations, cases, and also mortalities are on the rise in the old continent, with governments imposing new restrictions. While no authority has slapped a full lockdown, long nighttime curfews will probably are already in place in France. At the time of writing, the disease and restrictions are both trending higher.
2) No herd immunity: A new study by Imperial College London screened 365,000 people over three rounds of testing between June and September and it has shown that the level of antibodies in recovered COVID-19 patients fades within months. Supporters of allowing the disease to spread – many of them in US – may be disappointed.
For Carnival's audience, made mostly of elderly and more vulnerable clients, that is worrying. Many would-be customers would likely shy away from booking a cruise – even if a vaccination comes out.
3) Unfavorable elections: Congress is now adjourned until after the elections and has failed to pass a stimulus bill. President Donald Trump mentioned the cruise industry as a potential recipient of federal funds – but he may be on his way out. Opinion polls show a steady lead for former Vice-President Joe Biden.
The presidential debates have not moved the needle, and in the meantime, around 64 million Americans have already cast their ballots, narrowing the chances for the incumbent. The challenger is likely to pass a multi-trillion deal but may prioritize green causes over cruises.
NYSE: CCL
Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) fell by 8.66% on Monday, more than the broader stock market. It is now near the October lows. Further down, the round $10 level is eyed. Resistance is at $15.25, a recent high, followed by $16.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.