CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp drops further and approaches $17.00

Shares of Carnival Corp. lose the grip further and target $17.00.

US markets set to start the week on an upbeat mood.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is set to add losses to Friday’s performance, prolonging the negative streak for the fourth session on Monday.

Indeed, CCL remains under pressure as market participants continue to gauge the latest lower-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and negative prospects for the cruise sector in the next months.

Opposed to the negative performance of CCL during the pre-market activity, US stock benchmark indices are seen on the positive side, extending last week’s upside momentum.

NYSE: CCL stays offered below $20.00

At the moment, CCL is retreating 4.04% at $17.12 and a breach of $16.75 (low Jun.11) would aim for $15.00 (low May 22) and finally $14.89 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the next up barrier is located at $21.47 (100-day SMA) followed by $25.28 (monthly high Jun.8) and then $29.87 (50% Fibo retracement of the 2020 drop).