CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV trades flat to close a bullish week

NYSE:CCIV gained 0.10% on Friday as the broader markets continued to rally into the weekend.

The Lucid Air sedan shines at the Amelia Concours auto show.

Lucid has the optimism of investors as Tesla continues to get battered.

NYSE:CCIV seems to have all of the momentum right now as its chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to trip over its own feet in the eyes of the markets. On Friday, CCIV continued its upward trajectory, although the stock traded mostly sideways, closing the trading session at $19.81. CCIV bulls tried to will the stock back to the 200-day moving average price of $20.03, but shares met some resistance before falling back below the $20.00 price barrier. CCIV is still trending towards a bullish breakout, although investors should temper expectations as the market for SPAC IPOs is still ice cold.

The flagship Lucid Air sedan is on display this weekend at the famous Amelia Concours auto show in Florida, and the initial reviews are extremely positive. The annual auto show has over 240 classic cars on display, but the Lucid Air has been stealing the show with its luxury design and cutting edge technology. The auto show comes a week ahead of Lucid’s planned User Experience Event on May 26th, which should give fans a firsthand virtual look at the new vehicle.

Electric vehicle industry leader Tesla continues to fall out of favor with investors, and shares are trading nearly 15% below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. CEO Elon Musk has not made many friends lately, as he has been at odds with current Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson, as well as members of the crypto community after backtracking on Tesla’s acceptance of Bitcoin. All of this has prompted investors to shift their focus to stocks like CCIV, as Tesla’s credibility continues to crumble.