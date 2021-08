CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV trades flat as Tesla powers up

Lucid also reported in documents filed with the SEC that it intends to move ahead with plans to expand into the Middle East at some point in the near future . Saudi Arabia is a major investor in Lucid and owns about 60% of the company through the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Lucid has already made it clear that it will be building a factory in Saudi Arabia , which would make the Middle East the first international frontier to see its vehicles.

Speaking of Tesla, the company kicked off August with the announcement that it would be lowering the price of its Model 3 vehicles in China by over $2000.00 . Combined with the government subsidy for electric vehicles, the Model 3 is noticeably cheaper than in other markets around the world. Part of this is because the domestic EV makers in China have been slashing their rates as well, and citizens receive even larger subsidies for buying a domestically made brand over Tesla.

NASDAQ:LCID started its second week of trading on the public markets with a relatively flat performance. On Monday, Lucid kicked August off by adding 0.21% and closed the trading day at $23.77 . The up and down session for Lucid saw a lower than usual trading volume, as the post-SPAC hype begins to wear off. Lucid lagged the broader electric vehicle sector during Monday’s session, as industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained 3.27%, and Chinese stalwarts Nio (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) climbed by 2.69% and 6.97% respectively.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.