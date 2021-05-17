CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV surges as CEO offers corporate updates

- NYSE:CCIV gained 4.00% on Friday as the broader markets finished the week on a positive note.
- Lucid CEO fires back at recent Elon Musk allegations regarding his former position with Tesla.
- Lucid Air vehicles are making appearances around the world as the company ramps up its marketing.
NYSE:CCIV investors have finally received some good news after going months without any updates from Lucid, as the company inches closer to merging with CCIV. On Friday, CCIV reversed its trend and gained 4.00% to close the trading day at $17.94. Shares are still trading below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, but investors are relieved to see that the SPAC stock finally found support before it fell below its initial PIPE price of $15. With some recent announcements, CCIV may be looking to do a bullish reversal heading towards a Q3 merger date.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson fired back at former boss Elon Musk, who recently made some public jabs towards the former Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) employee. Musk cited that Rawlinson was never a Chief Engineer at Tesla, and downplayed his roles in the development of the Model S and Model X vehicles. Rawlinson responded by claiming he still had his business cards from Tesla, and that it would seem like a great deal of effort to have fraudulent cards made up if that wasn’t his actual position.
CCIV stock news
Lucid Motors is officially making its way into Canada, announcing that it is opening a showroom in the high end Pacific Centre Mall in Vancouver. Lucid is bringing with it some high-end technology as consumers will have a chance to engage in a virtual reality experience where they can see other Lucid models in action. Lucid will also have its vehicles on display at the upcoming Amelia Concours auto show in Florida.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
