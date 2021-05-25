CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV falls as a recent EV SPAC cries for help

- NYSE:CCIV dropped by 2.07% on Monday amidst a broader market rally to begin the week.
- Lordstown Motors is reportedly in financial trouble as the recent EV SPAC downgrades its production numbers.
- The Lucid Air sedan gets its first test drive reviews over the weekend.
NYSE:CCIV continues to show a lack of relative strength, especially as growth sectors and the broader markets rallied for the third straight day. On Monday, CCIV dipped by 2.07% and closed the trading day at $19.40. Lucid is preparing its investors for the Lucid User Experience event on May 26th that will be live via its official YouTube page. Interestingly enough, recent electric vehicle innovator Ford (NYSE:F) has also announced a presentation on May 26th, after the recent unveiling of the Ford F150 Lightning Electric Truck turned heads around the automotive industry.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
But it’s not all good news for Lucid, as the ongoing bearish sentiment surrounding SPACs received some more fuel on Monday. Recent EV SPAC Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), which is partly owned by Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and General Motors (NYSE:GM), reported a serious downgrade of 50% from production of 2,200 vehicles to 1,000. The company also stated it is in dire need of additional capital, and will be looking at ways to raise more which could inevitably lead to stock offerings and shareholder dilution.
CCIV stock news
Some automotive insiders were able to get behind the wheel of the much anticipated Lucid Air sedan this past weekend, and thus far reviews have been mixed. The vehicle has been applauded for its innovative design and long-range battery charge, but has also been criticized for inconsistent acceleration and issues with the dashboard screen. Overall the sentiment from the Amelia Concours auto show was extremely positive though, which is a good sign for CCIV investors ahead of production later this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness, German data
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat with 99.2 points.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and advances to 1.42
GBP/USD extends íts gains and hits 1.42 amid dollar weakness. EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol. The US dollar follows Treasury yields lower as Fed officials dismiss inflation.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range below multi-month tops
Gold extended its directionless price move for the third consecutive session and remained confined in a range around the $1,880 level, or just below multi-month lows touched last week.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.