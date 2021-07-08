CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors and Churchill Capital IV extends decline as EV stocks tumble

- NYSE:CCIV fell a further 3.26% on Wednesday as the broader EV sector plummeted.
- Lucid investors get a scare as a dilution rumor swirls around social media.
- Tesla continues to drop, taking other automakers down with it.
NYSE:CCIV may be starting to make its investors a little nervous after the SPAC stock extended its decline for the fourth straight session. Shares of CCIV dropped a further 3.26% on Wednesday to close the trading day at $25.52. CCIV is still trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, but shares are fast approaching those levels after the recent slide. With just two weeks to go before the shareholder vote and inevitable merger with Lucid Motors, CCIV could be experiencing a pull back as it heads into the period of uncertainty as a SPAC mergers into the newly public company.
One catalyst that could have been the cause for another red day for CCIV was a rumor swirling around social media about some planned shareholder dilution. The source of this rumor was a section of some voting instructions sent to shareholders that mentions Lucid will increase common shares outstanding from 400,000,000 to 15,000,000,000. In the end, it seems to be a misinterpretation by investors, which caused unnecessary panic and confusion. It’s just another reminder that it is not prudent investing to believe everything that is read or heard on the internet.
CCIV stock news
The entire EV sector has been going through a minor pullback as industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to fall after some recent bad news. Shares of Tesla fell 2.26% on Wednesday following another accident being blamed on the FSD technology as well as a new Model S Plaid catching on fire. Chinese EV stocks were pummeled after China announced it was cracking down on Chinese tech stocks listed on U.S. equity markets. Nio (NYSE:NIO) tumbled by 8.45%, while XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) fell 5.73% and 4.62% respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
