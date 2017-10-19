Catalonia: Spanish spokesman Méndez de Vigo live press conference

Catalonia: Spanish spokesman Méndez de Vigo live press conferenceBy FXStreet Team
Spanish government spokesman Íñigo Méndez de Vigo will hold a press conference today at 8.30 GMT, answering Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who just sent a letter to the Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy.
Puigdemont has told the Spanish government he will declare Independence if Spain applies the 155 article from the constitution, that would allow them to take over the Catalan government, effectingly suspending Catalonia’s autonomy.
Expect the announcement to have an effect in the EUR/USD and EUR pairs, already down significantly today.
