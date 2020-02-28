Carney speech: Coronavirus could mean economic growth downgrade for UK

In an interview with Sky News, the Bank of England (BOE) outgoing Governor Mark Carney warned that coronavirus could mean economic growth downgrade for the UK.

When asked whether Brexit would damage the economy, he said it was too early to tell.

Carney said he thinks the UK economy will go through a period of reorganization while commenting on Brexit.

The central bank is monitoring UK banks to ensure they remain in good health so there is no risk of COVID-19 triggering financial crisis, he added.