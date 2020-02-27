Canadian PM Trudeau: We are one step closer to ratifying the new NAFTA (USMCA)

Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau took out to Twitter on Thursday, making some comments on the new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA).

We are one step closer to ratifying the new NAFTA.

In Quebec, this agreement preserves more than $50 billion in exports to the United States, protects the cultural exemption, and is a net gain for our aluminum industry.

It's good news for Quebecers and for all Canadians.