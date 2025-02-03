Canadian PM Trudeau: US tariffs on Canada to be delayed 30 days

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced late Monday that a tit-for-tat spat of trade tariffs between the US and Canada would be suspended for 30 days as the two countries agree to meet at the negotiating table. This follows a similar deal between the US and Mexico where a similar tariff was imposed in an effort to bully both Mexico and Canada to the table in order for US President Donald Trump to renegotiate his own renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was rebranded the USMCA trade deal after Donald Trump forced a renegotiation of the trilateral trade agreement during his first term.
Key highlights
Delay in US tariffs for 30 days.
Canada's PM Trudeau: Nearly 10,000 troops to protect border.
I had good call with Trump.
Canada is to name a fentanyl czar.
US tariffs are to be paused for at least 30 days.
Trump confirms delay of Canada tariffs.
Trump: Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30-day period to see whether or not a final economic deal with Canada can be structured.
