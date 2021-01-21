Canadian PM Trudeau: Disappointed in Biden plan to revoke Keystone XL permit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his “disappointed” in US President Joe Biden’s pledge to revoke a permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, as cited by the New York Post.

Trudeau said: “While we welcome the President’s commitment to fighting climate change, we are disappointed but acknowledge the President’s decision to fulfil his election campaign promise on Keystone XL.”

Early Thursday, President Biden signed executive actions, including revocation of the Keystone XL oil pipeline permit.

Market reaction

USD/CAD remains depressed near post-BOC lows of 1.2604, weighed down by a broadly weaker US dollar and risk appetite.