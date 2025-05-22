Canadian officials nod to US tariff discussions at G7, hint that "excess capacity" may exist

However, Governor Macklem did point out that, despite positive discussions and ongoing progress on trade, Canada's economy is still poised to take a hit from US tariffs.

Governor Macklem struck a similar tone to FinMin Champagne, noting that G7 discussions were constructive. Macklem also revealed that the G7 has successfully convinced the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to take on more work on dealing with global financial imbalances.

According to Canadian FinMin Champagne, G7 ministers have much more work to do on addressing supply chain issues, as well as cracking down on financial crimes and dangerous growth policies.

Much of the G7 meeting was focused on US trade discussions, specifically around tariffs. However, the talks were overall constructive, with participants agreeing that "excess capacity" remains an issue in the face of high import taxes being imposed by the US.

Champagne noted that the post-summit communique agreed to and issued by all attending finance ministers and central bankers stressed the importance of G7 unity, despite not being "watered down" to appease US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem and Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne gave dueling talking points on Thursday, reviewing their G7 experiences this week. Both officials acknowledged that broad discussions about US tariffs took place, but warned that "excess capacity" may exist on the other side of US import taxes, which is the nicest way possible for an economist to say that demand for goods in a post-tariff environment may be too low to support the global economy's growth.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.