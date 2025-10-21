Canadian Dollar whipsaws after Canadian CPI inflation report

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) found some room to move on the high side of the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, paring away early session losses and keeping the Loonie entrenched in a recent consolidation zone. Bullish momentum behind the CAD remains next to non-existent, but scrambling Loonie traders will take any support they can get as they battle against six-month lows.

Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation came in higher than expected across the board on Tuesday, putting renewed pressure on Bank of Canada (BoC) rate watchers. With inflation continuing to ride on the high side of BoC target ranges, the Canadian central bank will have less room to drop interest rates to help shore up a flagging Canadian economy that is suffering at the hands of US trade tariffs.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar keeps losses under control post-CPI

Despite finding mid-session gains, the Canadian Dollar remains stuck near six-month lows against the US Dollar.

USD/CAD remains capped below a hard technical barrier above 1.4050.

Canadian CPI inflation rose more than expected in September, with headline CPI inflation rising to 2.4% YoY.

With Canadian inflation metrics back on the rise, the BoC will have a harder time pursuing further interest rate cuts to bolster the economy, however their next interest rate call is still likely to be another cut.

US CPI inflation data due on Thursday will be the real test for datawatchers this week.

Canadian Dollar price forecast

The USD/CAD daily chart shows the US Dollar trading near 1.4025 against the Canadian Dollar, easing slightly after testing resistance around 1.4080. The pair has been trending higher since early September, building a clear pattern of higher highs and higher lows. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), now near 1.3900, has moved above the 200-day EMA at 1.3885, forming what traders often call a “golden cross.” This crossover usually signals improving medium-term momentum and growing buying interest.

Price action suggests that the market is pausing after a strong rally. Sellers are beginning to emerge around the 1.4070–1.4100 zone, which has acted as resistance in recent sessions. On the downside, the 1.3950–1.3900 area looks like the first layer of support. If buyers can defend that region, the broader uptrend remains intact. A drop below it could open the door to a deeper retracement toward 1.3800.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting around 62, pointing to steady bullish momentum without signaling overbought conditions. That leaves room for further gains if fresh catalysts support the move.

Overall, the pair maintains a constructive tone, but with the rally showing signs of fatigue near 1.41, traders appear to be waiting for new drivers such as upcoming U.S. data or commentary from the Bank of Canada before committing to the next leg higher.

USD/CAD daily chart