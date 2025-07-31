Canadian Dollar under pressure amid weak GDP, Trump tariff threat, and strong US data

- The Canadian Dollar weakens for a sixth consecutive day, with USD/CAD hitting its highest level since late May.
- US President Donald Trump threatens 35% tariffs on Canadian goods not covered under USMCA if no deal is reached by August 1.
- Canadian GDP contracts 0.1% MoM in May, marking the second straight monthly decline.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) remains on the back foot for a sixth straight day against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, sinking to its weakest level since late May. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair is trading flat around 1.3834 during early American trading hours, hovering near a fresh two-month high amid sustained Greenback strength and cautious risk sentiment ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline.
US President Donald Trump took shots at Canada once again on Thursday, warning that new tariffs will hit Canadian goods if no trade deal is finalized by August 1. Trump’s comments came after Canada backed Palestinian statehood, a move that he said “makes a deal very hard.” The proposed tariffs would include a 35% tax on Canadian exports not covered under the USMCA, with even steeper rates expected on key goods such as copper and pharmaceuticals. While trade talks between the two countries are ongoing, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney admitted that progress is slow and a comprehensive agreement before the deadline appears unlikely.
Statistics Canada reported on Thursday that the Canadian economy contracted by -0.1% in May, as measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), matching market expectations and marking a second consecutive monthly decline, as goods-producing industries declined while services-producing industries were essentially unchanged. The data comes just a day after the Bank of Canada (BoC) decided to keep its policy interest rate unchanged at 2.75%. While the central bank noted that overall inflation is close to its 2% target, it also pointed to ongoing underlying inflation pressures and growing uncertainty tied to US trade policy and rising global tensions. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem struck a cautious tone, saying more rate cuts are on the table if the economy continues to soften and trade-related price spikes stay under control.
On the US side, data released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis added further support to the Greenback. The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.3% MoM in June, matching forecasts and accelerating from the previous 0.2%. On a yearly basis, core PCE held steady at 2.8%, slightly above the 2.7% expected. Meanwhile, the headline PCE Price Index also climbed 0.3% MoM and 2.6% YoY, both beating expectations, pointing to sticky underlying price pressures.
Personal Spending rose 0.3% MoM in June, slightly below expectations of 0.4% but still marking a strong rebound from the 0.1% decline in May. Meanwhile, Personal Income increased by 0.3%, beating forecasts of 0.2% and recovering sharply from the 0.4% drop in the prior month. In addition, the Initial Jobless Claims for the week came in at 218K, slightly below expectations of 224K, pointing to a still-tight labor market.
Bank of Canada FAQs
The Bank of Canada (BoC), based in Ottawa, is the institution that sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Canada. It does so at eight scheduled meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings that are held as required. The BoC primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at between 1-3%. Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Canadian Dollar (CAD) and vice versa. Other tools used include quantitative easing and tightening.
In extreme situations, the Bank of Canada can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the BoC prints Canadian Dollars for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker CAD. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The Bank of Canada used the measure during the Great Financial Crisis of 2009-11 when credit froze after banks lost faith in each other’s ability to repay debts.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of Canada purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the BoC stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Canadian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps its gains near 1.1430 post-US data
EUR/USD now recedes from earlier tops and returns to the 1.430 zone on Thursday, keeping alive its daily rebound on the back of the vacillating price action in the US Dollar. The pair manages to reverse part of the recent weakness as investors continue to digest the Fed’s decision and data from the US labour market and PCE readings.
GBP/USD remains offered near the 1.3200 region
GBP/USD is under persistent negative pressure, trading at its lowest level since mid-May near the 1.3200 neighbourhood. Cable’s bearish tone, in the meantime, comes despite a mild correction in the US Dollar in the wake of US data releases.
Gold maintains its daily gains around $3,300
After retreating markedly on Wednesday, Gold rebounds moderately and remains positive at about $3,300 per troy ounce on Thursday. The precious metal’s rebound comes in response to the daily retracement in US yields across the curve and the so far irresolute price action in the Greenback.
Bitcoin extends consolidation as whale buying, regulatory clarity boost sentiment
Bitcoin price has been consolidating within the $116,000-$120,000 range for 16 days. Whale wallets continue their buying spree and OTC balance reaches record lows. JPMorgan and Coinbase sign a deal to link customers’ bank accounts to their crypto wallets directly.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.