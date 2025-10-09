Canadian Dollar tumbles as Greenback resurgence picks up speed

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) shed weight at an accelerating pace on Thursday, falling over one-half of one percent against the US Dollar (USD) amid a broad-market uptick in Greenback demand. FX markets are seeing an across-the-board pivot into picking up the US Dollar, leaving the already-struggling Loonie in the dust.

The US government’s funding-based shutdown is stretching into its ninth straight day. Investors initially brushed off the closure of US federal services last week. Now, a clear lack of forward progress by US lawmakers to re-fund the government is weighing on broad-market sentiment, sparking a sharp uptick in risk-off safe-haven flows and buoying the Greenback.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar stumbles over rising Greenback demand

The Canadian Dollar fell over 0.5% against the US Dollar on Thursday, hitting a 26-week low.

The Loonie has been steadily losing ground against the US Dollar since mid-June, falling 3.65% top-to-bottom.

The US government remains split down party lines over key healthcare funding budget items, and the US Senate is mired in political gridlock, making a quick resolution to the lack of a federal budget an increasingly unlikely outcome.

Key Canadian labor and wages data is due on Friday. Loonie traders will be looking for a recovery in Net Change in Employment figures, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to tick up to 7.2%.

With the US government in shutdown mode, official data sources have dried up, forcing markets to rely on more volatile and inconsistent private data.

Friday brings the latest University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, as well as updated 1-year and 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations.

Canadian Dollar price forecast

USD/CAD extended its recent rally, with the pair now trading near 1.4025 after breaking through the key 1.4000 level. The move marks a decisive shift in daily structure, as price has pushed above both the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), now clustered around 1.3850 and 1.3870, respectively. That area has flipped from resistance to potential support, signaling a meaningful shift in market sentiment toward the U.S. dollar.

From a price action standpoint, the trend remains constructive, with a clear pattern of higher highs and higher lows since August. The breakout above 1.4000 likely cleared resting liquidity, opening the door for a push toward the March swing high near 1.4450. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading at 70 suggests momentum is running hot, which could lead to some short-term profit taking or consolidation before another leg higher. If the pair can hold above the 1.3900–1.3950 zone, the broader bias stays bullish, while a close back below that area would hint at a deeper pullback toward 1.3800.

USD/CAD daily chart