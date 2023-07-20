- Canadian Dollar rises versus the Buck on the back of a bullish outlook for Crude Oil.
- The expectation that the BoC will have to keep interest rates higher for longer compared to the Fed may be a factor supporting CAD.
- Technically USD/CAD is coming back down to retest a major support confluence in the upper 1.30s where it has previously bounced.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) edges higher for the fourth consecutive day against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, on the back of bullish expectations for Crude Oil, Canada’s primary export. The possibility that the Bank of Canada (BoC) may keep rates higher for longer to combat persistent inflation is supporting CAD as market expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates relatively earlier, in H1 of 2024 persist.
The USD/CAD pair trades in the 1.31s as the US session gets underway.
Canadian Dollar news and market movers
- The Canadian Dollar is rising versus the US Dollar (USD/CAD falling), continuing its trend for the fourth consecutive day.
- A more positive outlook for global Oil prices, Canada’s premier export, may be a factor driving CAD higher.
- China is importing record amounts of – especially Russian – Crude Oil, according to analysis by the Financial Times, cited by Oilprice.com.
- Chinese imports of Russian Oil totalled 2.13M barrels per day in H1 2023, helping Russia oust Saudi Arabia from the top spot as the world’s largest Oil exporter.
- Imports to China surged 45.3% YoY in June alone, to the “second highest monthly figure on record”, according to Oilprice.com, “as refiners continued building up inventories despite weak domestic demand.”
- China’s accumulation may be a sign Chinese Oil traders are building inventory because they foresee a rally ahead for the commodity.
- Crude Oil prices may be basing and preparing for a rally, according to analysis by DailyFX.com.
- WTI Crude Oil has broken and consolidated above a key downtrend line suggesting it could be pausing before another leg higher.
- The US Federal Reserve is still almost certain to raise interest rates by 0.25% at its July 26 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The highest chance of another rate hike after that is in November, when the tool assigns a 29% probability to the event.
- The Bank of Canada is 20% liable to raise interest rates at its next meeting in September, however, sticky inflation, according to the BoC’s recent forecasts, may keep rates higher for longer going forward.
- The Fed, on the other hand, is foreseen potentially cutting interest rates in early 2024, and it is possible this expectation of future divergence between the two central banks is another factor helping propel CAD higher (USD/CAD lower).
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Returning to critical support level
USD/CAD is probably in a long-term uptrend on the weekly chart, which began at the 2021 lows. Since October 2022, the exchange rate has been in a sideways consolidation within that uptrend. Given the old saying that ‘the trend is your friend’, however, the probabilities favor an eventual continuation higher and longs over shorts.
USD/CAD appears to have completed a large measured move price pattern that began forming at the March highs. This pattern resembles a 3-wave ABC correction, in which the first and third waves are of a similar length (labeled waves A and C on the chart below).
US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar: Weekly Chart
A confluence of support situated in the upper 1.3000s, which is made up of several longer moving averages and a major trendline, prevented last week’s decline from extending any lower and provided a foundation for the reversal on Friday and Monday.
US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar: Daily Chart
The long green up-bar that formed on Friday is a bullish engulfing Japanese candlestick reversal pattern. When combined with the long red down bar that formed immediately before it, the two together also complete a two-bar bullish reversal pattern.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is converging bullishly with price at the July lows when compared to the June 27 lows. At the June 27 lows, RSI was lower than in July despite price being higher. This suggests underlying strength and is a bullish sign.
Monday’s weak close, however, failed to provide confirmation for the reversal, and since then, the price has been pulling back down.
It will take a decisive break above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at circa 1.3400 to refresh and reconfirm the USD/CAD long-term uptrend. Nevertheless, bulls marginally have the upper hand, with the odds slightly favoring a recovery and a continuation higher.
Alternatively, a decisive break below 1.3050 would indicate the thick band of weighty support in the upper 1.30s has been definitively broken, bringing the uptrend into doubt.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Canadian Dollar?
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Canada impact the Canadian Dollar?
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
How does the price of Oil impact the Canadian Dollar?
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Canadian Dollar?
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
How does economic data influence the value of the Canadian Dollar?
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
