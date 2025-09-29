Canadian Dollar rebounds after losing ground for a week straight

- The Canadian Dollar showed signs of life on Monday, clawing back a scant 0.15% against the US Dollar.
- The Canadian side of the economic data docket this week remains thin.
- Key US data looms ahead, but a government shutdown could delay the figures.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) showed a pulse on Monday, rebounding against the US Dollar (USD) after five straight sessions of declines. The Loonie caught a much-needed bullish boost to pump the brake’s against the Greenback’s broad-market decline, and investors are gearing up for a tense week of politics watching.
The latest US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs data is technically due this Friday, but a looming government shutdown could see the national jobs figure delayed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) if the US government can’t figure out how to meet its funding obligations this week.
The latest Canadian Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures from September are due on Wednesday, followed by the Summary of Deliberations, or meeting minutes, from the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) latest interest rate decision.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar finally comes up for air on Monday
- The Canadian Dollar snapped a five-session losing streak against the US Dollar on Monday, pumping the brakes near the 1.3900 handle on the USD/CAD chart.
- The Canadian Dollar has lost ground against the US Dollar for all but one of the last eight consecutive market sessions, falling nearly 1.7% top-to-bottom against the Greenback in the process.
- The BoC’s latest meeting minutes, due on Wednesday, will draw some attention as CAD traders weigh odds of another interest rate cut from the cut-happy BoC.
- The market is beholden to political headlines this week: If the two sides of US Congress can’t find enough common ground to pass a basic budget spending bill, the US government could be heading into a budgetary shutdown.
- The Trump administration has overspent its budget limits every single month since Trump took office in January, rapidly depleting the federal government’s operations coffers.
Canadian Dollar price forecast
USD/CAD has transitioned from a choppy consolidation between 1.3600 and 1.3800 into a more decisive bullish move, confirmed by the break above the 200-day EMA. This is a classic bullish development, often seen as a longer-term trend reversal signal when combined with a rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The 1.4000 handle is the next key resistance area. Price has rejected this zone before, so bulls will need a clean daily close above 1.4015 to confirm further upside.
Immediate support sits at the 200-day EMA near 1.3870 and then at the 50-day EMA at 1.3810. These levels should act as a cushion if price pulls back. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the low 60s indicates bullish momentum is building, but not yet stretched. This suggests there’s room for continuation higher before conditions become overbought.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks at 0.6700 and the RBA
AUD/USD adds to Friday’s uptick and is about to enter the Asian trading hours on the positive foot, regaining the upper-0.6500s and shifting its focus to the area of recent peaks just past 0.6700 the figure. The RBA is widely anticipated to leave its OCR unchanged at 3.60% at its meeting on Tuesday.
EUR/USD gathers fresh momentum above 1.1700
EUR/USD extends Friday’s rebound and manages to reclaim the 1.1700 hurdle and above on the back of the fresh offered stance in the US Dollar. Moving forward, the ongoing bounce in spot will likely be put to the test in light of key data releases in the US and advanced inflation readings in Germany.
Gold: The hunt for $4,000/oz
Gold is navigating in the vicinity of its all-time highs north of the $3,800 mark per troy ounce at the beginning of the week. The precious metal continues to draw support from the renewed selling impulse in the Greenback, lower US yields, government shutdown concerns and fresh tariff speculation, while expectations of Fed rate cuts add further momentum.
Assessing XRP price bullish tilt amid soaring exchange reserves
Ripple (XRP) edges higher on Monday, trading between a key support established at $2.83 and resistance at $2.92. This short-term bullish outlook reflects the subtle recovery in the broader cryptocurrency market, which has been mirrored by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) since Friday.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.