- The Canadian Dollar found a foothold on Friday, reversing early losses.
- Canadian Retail Sales contracted more than expected in July, but Loonie bulls shrugged off the data forecast miss.
- The Canadian Dollar stood out as the strongest-performing currency on Friday.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) shrugged off broad-market performance on Friday, chalking in a 0.15% gain against the US Dollar (USD), the second-best currency on the books for the day. Loonie traders shrugged off a wide missfire in Canadian Retail Sales figures from the summer, rejecting the day’s early losses and sending the Canadian Dollar up 0.41% bottom-to-top against the Greenback.
Canadian Retail Sales missed the mark in July, but the back-dated information did little do step on bullish Loonie flows on Friday. CAD traders are looking down the barrel of a thin economic data docket on the Canadian side, leaving an upcoming batch of key US data in the driver’s seat.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar breaks free and moves higher
- The Canadian Dollar caught a strong bullish beat on Friday, snubbing downside data and climbing across the board as Loonie bulls grow impatient.
- The CAD continues to hold out hope for a foothold from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the USD/CAD chart.
- Canadian Retail Sales contracted by 0.8% in June, as expected, while core Retail Sales fell by 1.2%, a steeper decline than the forecast -0.7%.
- Despite the headline miss in core Retail Sales, previous figures were revised upwards, giving Loonie traders some hope: core Retail Sales in June were revised up to 2.2% MoM, up from the previous 1.9%.
- CAD positioning is set to be challenged next week, with US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey results, US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) inflation data all in the barrel.
Canadian Dollar price forecast
Despite the Canadian Dollar’s near-term strength to cap off the week, USD/CAD remains hamstrung near key technical levels. Intraday bids are back below the 50-day EMA near 1.3785, but remain within recent traveling territory.
USD/CAD is leaning into the low side of what is shaping up to be a weak triple-bottom, with a demand zone near 1.3740.
Dow Jones daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3500
The selling pressure on the British pound appears unabated on Friday, with GBP/USD navigating the sub-1.3500 region and en route to close the week with modest losses, as investors continue to asssess disheartening prints from UK Retail Sales and the larger-than-expected borrowing, which in turn reignited fiscal concerns.
EUR/USD meets daily contention near 1.1720
EUR/USD now manages to gather some buying interest, bouncing off earlier lows near 1.1720 and reclaiming the 1.1760-1.1770 band at the end of the week. The modest bullish attempt comes on the back of some loss of impetus in the US Dollar, which nonetheless remains underpinned by the broad-based advance in US yields and firm sentiment, all following the FOMC event.
Gold keeps the bid bias in place around $3,670
Gold clocks decent gains, revisiting the $3,670 region per troy ounce at the end of the week. In the meantime, market participants continue to evaluate solid chances of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the next few months. At the same time, the precious metal manages to reverse two consecutive daily declines.
Pi Network reduces KYC flow with AI-integration as whales accumulate
Pi Network (PI) consolidates above $0.3500 for the fifth consecutive day, as the recently launched AI-powered Know Your Customer (KYC) fails to uplift investors' sentiment. Still, a decline in Centralized Exchanges wallet balances, and the moves from whales suggest that large-wallet investors are buying the dip.
Weekly focus: Central banks on a relatively steady course
The September round of central bank meetings is nearing its end with perhaps a surprising sense of stability in financial markets. Despite the blurry outlook, mixed data signals and political pressure in the US, the rate decisions did not cause major volatility in broader financial conditions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.