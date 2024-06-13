Canadian Dollar sheds weight on Thursday as market flows lean risk-off

The Bank of Canada (BoC) publishes the Summary of Deliberations from its Governing Council about two weeks after its Interest Rate Decision meeting. The document provides insights into the BoC officials' discussions about their monetary policy decisions. The BoC started publishing this document in 2023. Despite its delayed publication, it can have some impact on the Canadian Dollar.

USD/CAD has risen above 1.3750 as the Greenback climbs over the CAD, dragging the pair higher but still falling on the short side of the week’s peak bids near 1.3790. Bidders are making a fresh push to try and recapture the 1.3800 handle, while short positions will accumulate in an attempt to drag USD/CAD back down to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3668.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is mixed overall on Thursday, shedding weight against the US Dollar but gaining ground against the Euro (EUR). The CAD is down a third of a percent against the Swiss Franc (CHF), but gained three-tenths of one percent against the Euro , Thursday’s worst-performing major currency.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) pared back recent gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, shedding a quarter of a percent against the USD as market flows pull back to safety and bolster the Greenback. US economic data broadly printed worse than expected on Thursday, driving investors back into safe havens.

