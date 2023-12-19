Canadian Dollar ekes out small gain on the US Dollar after Canadian CPI inflation beat

Share:

The CAD caught a Tuesday jolt after Canadian CPI inflation came in above expectations.

Economic calendar data sees limited impact as markets gear up for holidays.

Canadian Retail Sales & GDP to round out the trading week.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) caught a limited but decisive bid on Tuesday following a better-than-expected Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print, dragging the CAD into the green against the US Dollar (USD), but limited data impact sees the CAD still down against the majority of major currency peers for the day.

CPI inflation in Canada printed at 3.1% for the year through November, beating expectations and giving the Canadian Dollar a slight boost. The rest of the week sees a steady trickle of Canadian data heading into the holiday shutdown, with the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) latest Summary of Opinions on Wednesday, followed by Canadian Retail Sales for October on Thursday, and the week rounds out with the final Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print for 2023.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar mixed on the day, but catching some lift against the Greenback

The Canadian Dollar is up around half of a percent against the US Dollar on Tuesday, and up over a full percent against the Japanese Yen (JPY).

The Loonie is losing noticeable ground against the Antipodeans, down nearly half a percent against both the Australian Dollar (AUD) and the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).

Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 3.1% for the year through November, holding steady with the previous print and beating the forecast decline to 2.9%.

MoM CPI for November also beat expectations, holding steady at 0.1% versus the forecast -0.2%.

The Bank of Canada’s November CPI Core ticked upwards in the annualized figure from 2.7% to 2.8%, while the MoM number printed at 0.1% versus the previous 0.3%.

Next up: the BoC’s Summary of Deliberations, the Canadian central bank’s last scheduled meeting’s minutes, which could provide further insight into how hawkish or dovish the BoC is leaning.

Canadian Retail Sales on Thursday as well as Canadian GDP on Friday.

US data could overshadow Canadian calendar releases.

US Gross Domestic Product on Thursday, US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index figures on Friday.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.55% -0.63% -0.46% -0.87% 0.80% -0.91% -0.77% EUR 0.56% -0.06% 0.07% -0.31% 1.33% -0.38% -0.20% GBP 0.64% 0.08% 0.15% -0.23% 1.42% -0.31% -0.15% CAD 0.48% -0.07% -0.15% -0.35% 1.25% -0.45% -0.29% AUD 0.85% 0.31% 0.22% 0.41% 1.63% -0.06% 0.09% JPY -0.80% -1.33% -1.43% -1.26% -1.65% -1.71% -1.57% NZD 0.92% 0.37% 0.30% 0.42% 0.07% 1.70% 0.15% CHF 0.76% 0.21% 0.15% 0.30% -0.09% 1.55% -0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar looks to extend against Greenback, USD/CAD looking for 1.3300

The Canadian Dollar climbed to a fresh 19-week high against the US Dollar on Tuesday, testing 1.3333 and setting the USD/CAD on pace to close down for six of the last eight trading weeks.

The USD/CAD is down over 4% from November’s early peak just shy of 1.3900, and the pair is extending further beyond the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the 1.3500 handle after breaking through the key moving average last week.

The US Dollar has resumed its backslide against the CAD, and Tuesday will mark the fourth red candle out of the last five consecutive trading days.

The nearest major support sits at July’s low bids near the 1.3100 handle, and a technical resistance zone is pricing in at common turnaround points between 1.3400 and 1.3500, in conjunction with the 200-day SMA.

USD/CAD Hourly Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart