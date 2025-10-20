Canadian Dollar loses momentum as US flows drive Loonie market

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) fell back against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, paring back recent gains and keeping the Loonie trapped on the bottom end of six-month lows against the Greenback. Market volatility is at a swing low point, limiting hard meaningful moves.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) released its latest quarterly survey results. Canadian firms and consumers both continue to see an overall drag on the Canadian economy at the hands of President Trump and his strategy of firehosing global trade with arbitrary tariffs. However, the doom and gloom that plagued sentiment data through the first half of the year appears to have abated slightly.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar continues to struggle to find fresh upward momentum

The Canadian Dollar fell back around 0.13% against the US Dollar at the outset of the new trading week.

The Loonie is on pace to lose ground against the Greenback for a second straight month, with USD/CAD on the climb for three of the last four straight calendar months.

According to the BoC’s latest survey, over a quarter of firms expect an outright recession to strike the Canadian economy within the next 12 months. However, the proportion of recession-fearing businesses was slightly cooler than the previous update.

Overall, Canadian businesses and consumers both expect less drastic declines in growth compared to previous iterations of the sentiment survey, but inflation persistence fears remain a strong undercurrent.

Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data is due on Tuesday, but the key inflation release this week will be US CPI figures due on Thursday.

Canadian Dollar price forecast

The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently around 1.3895, has crossed above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3884. This type of crossover is often viewed as a bullish signal, reflecting a transition from a medium-term recovery into a potentially longer-term upward trend. The price is now comfortably trading above both moving averages, which typically suggests sustained momentum.

Recent candles show a brief pause just above the 1.40 level, with the latest session closing near 1.4038 after testing highs around 1.4079. This pause could reflect short-term consolidation after the strong rally that started in mid-September. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 65.6 indicates that the pair is approaching overbought territory but not yet flashing warning signs of exhaustion.

From a price action perspective, buyers continue to control the trend as long as the pair holds above the 1.39 zone, which now acts as initial support. A clean break above 1.41 could open the door to a further push higher, while a drop below 1.39 would suggest a deeper pullback toward the 1.38 area.

Overall, momentum favors the upside for now, but the next few sessions will show whether USD/CAD can build on this breakout or needs a breather before resuming higher.

USD/CAD daily chart